NCP elects Fatai Ibuowo Lagos chairman

Mr Fatai Ibuowo has emerged as the new Lagos State Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP).

Ibuowo was elected on Saturday alongside 17 other new executives at a state congress of the party witnessed by officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The congress held at the Methodist Primary School, Oshodi, Lagos.

Ibuowo polled 48 of a total of 54 votes cast to defeat Mr Olagunji Femi.

The election of the chairman was through an open ballot system while the other 17 executives were unopposed.

The National Chairman of NCP, Dr Yunusa Tanko, advised the new state executives to take the party to greater heights.

“I congratulate you all; I see, through you, prosperity of NCP, I see, through you, growth of the party. The party will grow from strength to strength,” Tanko said.

In his acceptance speech, Ibuowo expressed gratitude to NCP members for the support given him.

He promised to ensure that NCP would win at least a seat in the next local council polls in the state.

“I promise to move this party forward,” Ibuowo said.

He gave the assurance that he would call an emergency meeting on Monday with a view to resolving the lingering leadership crisis in the party.

Earlier in a lecture with the theme: “Nigeria in Crisis and the Need to Build NCP as an Alternative for Nigerian Masses” Tanko said that the party would not merge with any political party to be able to win elections at any level.

“NCP is a party based on ideology and integrity.

“NCP has never, will never and is not thinking of merging with any political party ahead of any elections, but may be willing to work with any party that is willing to work with it to move the nation forward,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Chief Martin Onovo, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the party, said: “This is a party of the Nigerian people, owned and controlled by Nigerians.

“We have to rise up and elect good leaders, reduce and abolish poverty.”