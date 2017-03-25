Man stabs 4 neighbours to death

A Portuguese on Friday stabbed four of his neighbours to death in a rural area in the north of the country before surrendering to police.

The man confessed to killing an elderly couple and a woman in their homes, and then another woman in the street in Tamel, a village on the outskirts of Barcelos, some 380km north of Lisbon.

A police officer on duty in the regional centre of Barcelos, said “the suspect has surrendered and confessed to the crime; all the victims died from neck wounds.

“Investigation has started on the motive or motives for the action but

it appears to be a local problem between neighbours.”