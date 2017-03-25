Lobi Stars Get Technical Advisory Committee

The Board of Lobi Stars FC has constituted a technical advisory committee to assist Coach Evans Ogenyi-led crew to push the team to greater heights.

The board gave the approval at a meeting in Makurdi after it assessed the team’s performance 14 weeks since the commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to a release signed by the Club’s Secretary, Terzungwe Chugh, the role of the new committee “is purely advisory.”

It listed the names of the committee members as Moses Kpakor, Tom Aondona, Emmanuel Orkaa, Peter Akaazua and Fidelis Antyumbe.

The statement warned the players against any form of laxity and indiscipline as displayed during the game against Nasarawa United at the Aper Aku Stadium on March 19.

The board observed that although the performance of the team so far was commendable, there was need for more commitment on the part of the players.

It expressed confidence that the dream of the team to be among the best at the end of the season remains realisable as only five points separate Lobi Stars FC and the team on top of the log.

“The management express appreciation to Gov. Samuel Ortom for all the support and funding despite the present economic realities.”

It also acknowledged the support of media and the club’s teeming fans for their wonderful support and show of solidarity.