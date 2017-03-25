Leaked DSS report Vindicates Senate Over Magu – Spokesman

The Senate has described the leaked DSS report on Mr Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as a vindication of its decision not to confirm him as substantive chairman of the commission.

Senate spokesman, Sabi Abdullahi, who stated this on Saturday said the leaked report sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) by the Department of State Services (DSS) vindicated the Senate stand not to confirm Magu as the chairman of the EFCC

The DSS report contained allegations of corruption against Magu.‎

Abdullahi in his statement said: “Following several calls made to me today by journalists seeking my comments on the leak report on Mr. Ibrahim Magu which was more damning than the one submitted to us, I can only say that I and my colleagues have been vindicated.‎

“From that report which is now public, it is obvious the DG SSS even tried to give Magu soft landing in the report that was sent to the senate. The recent report is messier and shows that our decision not to confirm his nomination was right.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians to continue to have full confidence and trust on the Nigerian senate as it discharges its responsibilities according to the letter and spirit of the Nigerian constitution.”