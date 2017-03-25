Katsina releases N700m for hospital equipment

The Katsina State Government says it has released N700 million for the purchase of equipment for some general hospitals in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Mariatu Usman, disclosed this in Katsina on Friday during a media summit for private media organisations in the country.

Usman said the equipment would be installed at laboratories, theatres, dental units, x-ray units, special baby care units, intensive care units, accidents and emergency and wards.

She said that the equipment would be installed at general hospitals in Katsina, Daura, Funtua, Kankia, Musawa, Baure and Jibia local government areas of the state.

The commissioner also disclosed that the government had released N60 million for the purchase drugs and commodities for the general hospitals in the first quarter of the year.

According to her, 10,000 delivery kits and 1,000 caesarian kits have been purchased and distributed to the hospitals for free delivery and caesarian section.

She said the ministry would ensure the supply of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computer Tomography Scanning machine (CT-Scan).

“The machines have been successfully installed at Gen. Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital, Katsina,’’ she said.

Usman said that N1.3 billion had been earmarked for the upgrading of facilities for the establishment of a Teaching Hospital at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina.

She revealed that N500 million was also earmarked for the establishment of School of Post Basic Nursing and Midwifery.

“All these efforts are geared toward improving healthcare delivery in the state that has poor health indices and high maternal and child mortality,’’ the commissioner said.