Kano set to hold 2nd Economic and Investment Summit

The Second Kano Economic and Investment Summit will hold in Kano between April 24 and April 25.

The Chairman of the Submit Committee, Prof Shamsuddeen Usman, disclosed this in Kano on Friday while briefing newsmen.

He said the summit, which would be different from the first one, would identify investment needs of the state in addition to showcasing its potential to investors.

“Kano needs investments in all sectors, so the summit will give us an opportunity to identify those most needed sectors,” he said.

Usman said the summit would also focus on the existing five-year development plan of the state with a view to generating additional information to make it richer.

According to him, the summit will give the state the opportunity to uncover some areas not covered by the plan and generate a performance-based plan with very clear targets.

Usman said the opening ceremony would be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari, while the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, would deliver the keynote address.

He said the resource persons expected at the occasion would include distinguished and knowledgeable experts from within and outside the country.

The Commissioner of Finance and Chairman, Finance Sub-Committee, Prof Kabiru Dandago, said the state government was ready to support investors wishing to invest in the state.

The theme of the summit is: “Transforming the Economy of Kano: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.