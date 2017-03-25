Judge seeks stakeholders’ collaboration to stem divorce rate

Mr Abolade Banigbe, an Area Court judge in Omu-Aran, Kwara, has called for stakeholders’ collaboration across the country to stem divorce rate especially at the grassroots.

Banigbe disclosed in Omu-Aran on Saturday that the menace of incessant marriage break-ups had constituted a stumbling block to government’s grassroots development plans.

He said both traditional rulers and religious leaders should help to ensure a society that is devoid of violence, crime and acrimony.

Banigbe noted that marriage break-ups had done more harm than good to the nation’s socio-economic and security.

“The development has compounded the high number of awaiting trial inmates in most prisons leading to congestion.

“The resultant effect is, of course, the reported cases of jail breaks across the country,” he said.

The area court judge said since traditional rulers and religious leaders had in the past served in government both during colonial and post-colonial in Nigeria they had the requisite experience in handling divorces cases.

“Active involvement in settling marriage disputes, communal clashes and other related issues are major preoccupation of our community leaders even before the country’s independence.

“There were laid down measures and traditions being employed by leaders in different towns and villages to deal with such important issues.

“We should stop playing lip service to the development of our community as government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities particularly provision of basic social amenities.

“Channeling adequate energy and other resources toward curtailing the ugly trend of divorce should not be an exception,” he said.

Banigbe suggested the constitution of a special committee or task force by the traditional councils at the grassroots on the development and proffer solutions.

“Religious leaders should not relent in their duties to educate their followers, especially couples on the need to respect their marriage vows and the tenets of their religion in order to avoid unnecessary divorce.

“Such interventions are needed to complement and replicate the functions of the Citizens Mediation and Conciliation Centres at the grassroots.”

He cited the current economic situation, mass unemployment, poverty and hunger as some of the factors causing ruptured relationships and divorce.

Banigbe said the phenomenon had given rise to increasing number of children from broken homes who were involved in housebreaking, rape, kidnapping and cultism.

“Lower courts, especially Area Courts and Magistrates Courts are now overwhelmed with such cases.

“This has become an added challenge and workload for already overstretched judges,” he said.