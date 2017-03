Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, on Friday presented a seven-month old Tiger to Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin.

Chief Igbinedion said he came to present the tiger as a mark of respect to the monarch in the palace.

Oba Ewuare N’ogidigan received the gift from the Esama.

The Oba’s palace was agog as many persons, including chiefs, thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the tiger.