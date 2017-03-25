Hillary Clinton Happy Over Suspension Of Trump’s Health Bill

Hillary Clinton on Friday cheered the cancellation of a vote on a GOP ObamaCare repeal bill, calling it a “victory for all Americans” but cautioning that “this fight isn’t over yet.”

Clinton tweeted an official statement along with a handful of stories from people who have benefitted from ObamaCare.

“Today was a victory for the 24,000,000 people at risk of losing their health insurance, for seniors, for families battling the quiet epidemic of addiction, for new moms and women everywhere,” Clinton said in her statement.

“Most of all, it’s a victory for anyone who believes affordable health care is a human right. We cannot forget: This victory happened because people in every cover of our country committed their time and energy to calling their representatives, showing up at town hall meetings, and making their voices heard.”

“The fight isn’t over yet,” she added, saying that “we will have to push back on future bad ideas and embrace good ones to make health care more affordable.”

Clinton ended her series of tweets with a call to “continue to stand up, organize, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system and people’s lives.”

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

But this fight isn’t over yet and we can’t forget who it’s about. Here are some stories…

Natarsha, whose breast cancer was caught early because of a screening at Planned Parenthood, which Republicans would defund. pic.twitter.com/oTXMjrw8Tv

Luisa, who suffered from bone cancer and needed care ASAP – but the hospital wouldn’t admit her without proof of insurance.

Angelina, a young woman with autism who is already worrying who will take care of her when her parents are gone. pic.twitter.com/LwLQ8VcCsK

Pam, who is raising her grandson because his parents are struggling with opioid addiction – a silent epidemic in so many communities. pic.twitter.com/PhfjzMTF1j

Ryan, who was born with a disability and with the support of his family and world-class health care has had a lifetime of opportunities. pic.twitter.com/aHB9xvWU34

Let’s not be distracted. Let’s continue to stand up, organize, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system & peoples’ lives.

