FUT Minna Dam construction to end perennial water scarcity

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Musbau Akanji, says the ongoing dam construction in the university will end perennial water scarcity being experienced by students and staff.

In a statement signed by Mrs Lydia Legbu, the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Minna on Friday, Akanji appealed to the host communities to support the projects so that it can completed in time.

The Vice-Chancellor was quoted to have made the appeal during a stakeholders meeting with the 10 villages in and around the university.

The vice-chancellor was represented by the acting Director, Physical Planning and Development Unit, Mr Idris Alhassan,

Akanji told the villagers to serve as trustees of earth dam project by providing the much-needed support and cooperation to the contractor handling the project.

He, however, warned that farming and grazing of animals within the project site will no longer be tolerated, admonishing the villagers to steer clear of the demarcated areas.

“I want you all to see the earth dam project as your own by protecting it against destruction,” Akanji said.

Responding, the Garatu village head, Alhaji Abdul Garatu commended the management for siting the project within their communities.

He noted that the earth dam project will address the problem water scarcity facing the communities.

He, however, appealed to the management to provide them with a temporary source of water since the river, the only source of water supply to the communities, has been taken over.

Garatu also appealed to the contractor to employ some of their youths to work at the site.