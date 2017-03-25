Farmers In Sokoto Appeal For Carrot Processing Plant

Alhaji Malami Mohammed, the Secretary, Carrot Farmers and Sellers Cooperative Union in Sokoto State, on Saturday, called on the state government to establish a carrot processing plant in the state.

Mohammed made the call in Sokoto.

He said “with a standard processing plant, the carrot being produced can be processed and preserved.”

This, Mohammed said, would also bolster value addition for farmers, as well as boost revenue for government.

He said farmers in the state transport not less than 10 trucks load of carrots from Sokoto to Lagos, Abuja and other states of the country on daily basis.

He added that “with this production capacity, if a processing plant is established, it can be used to make variety of products like pomade, soap and juice.

“Moreover, the plant, if established, will bolster agriculture production, as well as support the idea of patronising made in Nigeria products.”

He stated that carrot farming was profitable and less hazardous, “but the only difficulty is sourcing for seeds, as farmers have to resort to using foreign variety from France.”

He solicited for government’s support to make the seeds available to farmers in the state.

He urged the farmers to remain united and cooperate with government to ensure the success of its policies and programmes.