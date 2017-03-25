Evander Holyfield Fights Bola Tinubu In Lagos, Wole Soyinka Is Referee

Evander Holyfield, legendary five-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, has formally announced the most anticipated exhibition boxing match that is billed to take place in Lagos on Thursday, May 25 at the Eko Atlantic City. It will be beamed Live from Lagos, Nigeria to the world.

The top-bill charity-focused showbiz event is the first of its kind on the African continent, and it will feature former governor of Lagos and leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparring Evander Holyfield in the bout to be refereed by the Nobel laureate, Prof.Wole Soyinka.

In his endorsement of the BAT vs Holyfield bout, Asiwaju Tinubu was quoted as saying: “I can’t wait to knock Evander down. I’m the real champion of the world!”

The private sector-initiated event is designed as a contribution to the 50th anniversary celebration of the creation of Lagos State under the ongoing project, Lagos @50 chaired by Professor Soyinka.

Significantly, it is aimed at bringing world attention to some health-related issues in Africa, and will focus on cases such as Autism in Children, Breast Cancer, Mental illness, HIV/AIDS, River Blindness, and especially the plight of Africans living with Disabilities etc.

According to the organisers, the event will donate five 40ft. containers of medical and relief materials worth over $2 million to the Lagos State Government and other neighbouring states. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit not-for-profit organisations and agencies in Lagos, which cater to, and are engaged in research programmes aimed at eradicating these medical conditions.

Evander Holyfield is billed to arrive Lagos in May, and he will engaged with children and youths in the course of his visit

The event is promoted by ACI Entertainment and Bishop Entertainment Consult based in Atlanta, Georgia.