Enugu Rangers Technical Crew Threatened By Management

The Management of Rangers International FC of Enugu has handed the technical crew led by Imama Amapakabo a three-match must win notice or face the sack.

A statement by the Media Officer of the team, Foster Chime, in Enugu on Saturday said the ultimatum took effect from this Sunday away game with Katsina United.

Chime said that the management had during an emergency meeting expressed dismay over the poor showing of the team which saw them kicked out of the CAF Champions League.

“Imama Amapakabo and his technical crew have been given a three-match must win starting from the away league match against Katsina United on Sunday.

“This was the outcome of an extra-ordinary emergency meeting of Rangers management on Friday.

“The decision was taken as a result of what it described as the persistent abysmal performance of the club both in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the CAF Champions League,” he said.

He said that the decision had compelled the technical crew to plot a win in Katsina and in their next two home matches.

“The managerial meeting chaired by the General Manager, Christian Chukwu, equally urged Rangers players to improve on their performance in the next three matches.

“All eyes are on them to redeem the image of the club in the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup as well as the remaining NPFL matches,” Chime said.

The Flying Antelopes are the current NPFL champions having won the 2016/2017 premier league season. They were, however, booted out of the CAF Champions League after a 3-5 aggregates loss to Zamalek of Egypt and consequently dropped to the less glamorous CAF Confederations Cup.