Corps member donates health centre to Abuja community

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Dr Iroabuchi Nwanneka, on Friday, donated a primary healthcare centre to Gishiri community in the FCT.

Iroabuchi said the initiative came when she visited the community in search of accommodation that was close to her place of primary assignment — Maitama Hospital.

She added that during her search for a place to live in the community, she discovered that the people were facing an acute lack of basic amenities and sought to find out what they needed most.

The corps member said many issues were raised during her discussion with community leaders, but she decided to start with the health centre because of its importance to the health of individuals and community in general.

She said “even though I understood the country is in recession, I wrote a proposal to NYSC FCT chapter and it was approved.

“I then started sourcing for funds which was not easy for me.”

Nwanneka said that even though the project had been launched, it had not achieved her dream centre and promised to work with the community to actualize her dream health post.

The NYSC Coordinator, AbdulRazaq Salau, said he was impressed with Nwanneka’s selfless nature and compliance with the guidelines of the Service projects.

Salau, who thanked the corps member “for bringing life to the community”, also applauded the community for supporting corps members and urged them to make judicious use of the clinic.

He, however, urged the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to assist the community by grading the road leading to the clinic.

Adamu Nuhu, who spoke on behalf of the community, said the project was a welcome development and a sign that corps members identified with them.

Nuhu said the community members always had to go to Jahi for medical service or Maitama Hospital.

Dr Adetoun Sotimehi, the Medical Director, Maitama Hospital, said she was proud of the corps member and urged others to emulate her zeal and compassion for the human race.

The centre was equipped with beds and consultation couch, among others.