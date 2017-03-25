Akeredolu Hails Former Deputy Governor’s Victory

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Saturday hailed the victory of former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, at the Court of Appeal in Akure, saying it was great for democracy.

The commendation is in a statement in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.

Ajiboye quoted the governor as saying “the 79-page judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma was well deserved, a triumph for democracy and light over darkness.’’

The governor also said that the judgment would discourage political leaders from arbitrary actions and decisions and ensure that the tenets of democracy were promoted.

He added that “this judgment confirmed that Alhaji Ali Olanusi was maltreated, abused and humiliated by the crop of lawmakers who planned and executed the illegal impeachment.

“In the judgment on Friday, Justice Muhammed Danjuma said Olanusi’s impeachment did not follow due process because he was not personally served the originating summons.

“He was also denied presentation before an panel set up to investigate the alleged gross misconduct against him.’’

Akeredolu said that “the judge maintained that Olanusi remained the Deputy Governor of Ondo State from April 27, 2015, the date he was wrongly impeached by the state House of Assembly.

“Olanusi, will therefore remain the state’s deputy governor till Feb. 24, 2017 when the tenure of the former administration will expire.’’