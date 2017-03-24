Nollywood Movie On Bollywood Set For Release

“Zee World Madness”, a Nollywood movie that depicts most Nigerians’ passionate interest in Zee World, a popularly Indian movie(Bollywood) channel on DStv is set for release.

The comic movie produced by Diamond Movies Ltd and directed by Mac- Collins Chidebe, showcases actors including Rachel Okonkwo, Nonso Diobi and Chioma Igwe.

Zee World movies, though produced in Indian language and subtitled in English, have become a household name among families, and movie goers across Nigeria.

This increasing trend has made many develop little or no interest in local movies, a situation that producers, actors and industry watchers have described as unpatriotic to the nation’s budding movie industry.

Over the years, the Nigerian film industry has drawn inspiration and story lines from trends, real life happenings, books and other social issues.

However, for the first time, a movie reflecting the increasing rush for the products of another movie industry is being produced.

The producer, Chidebe had told newsmen that the movie was all about the madness in Nigerian Homes for Zee World.

”The problems, disadvantages and bad effect to our society here in Nigeria and also a combination of love, greed, mad about other people’s culture.”

Some of the titles of the series on Zee World in recent times include “Krishi”, “The Urban Cook”, “Silver Lining” and “King of Hearts.”

Bollywood is reputed to be the largest movie industry in the world in terms of volume, followed by Nigeria’s Nollywood and Hollywood of the U.S.A.