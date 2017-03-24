Navy Extends Free Medicare To Rural Communities

The Nigerian Navy has extended its monthly medical outreach to rural coastal communities in Bayelsa to improve cordial relationship with the people.

The medical team at the Central Naval Command (CNC) which comprises doctors, pharmacists, ophthalmologists and other medical professionals, offered full day free services at Ogobiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event on Friday, the Flag Officer Commanding CNC, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba, explained that the free medical mission was a monthly routine aimed at reaching out to rural communities that lacked access to health services in the state.

“We are here this morning to continue our programme which started in May as a part of our social responsibility as organ of the armed forces.

“The navy remains committed to building a cordial relationship with our host community.

“We are here to provide free medical and humanitarian services to the people of this community as one of our hosts,’’ Garba said.

The flag officer tasked the people to support the Navy in its efforts to stamp out oil theft and prevent sabotage of oil installations within the communities.

The Chairman of Community Development Committee of Ogobiri, Mr Bomadi Amgbare, commended the CNC for the free medical services.

Amgbare said the gesture was the first of its kind since the inception of the community especially from a military outfit like the Navy.

He pledged the cooperation and support of the community to the Nigerian Navy in its efforts to secure oil facilities within the coastal communities.