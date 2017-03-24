Mother clubs her son to death, buried him secretly

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Bisola Olukoya, has been arrested by the men of Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly beating her 16-year-old son, Toheeb Olukoya, to death, with a plank.

She was said to be a resident of No. 40 Ifelodun Street, Onifade- Itele, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, PUNCH reports.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident happened on Friday 17th of March 2017, in their Itele residence, when the suspect while beating the son used plank to hit him on the head, as the boy fell down and gave up the ghost.

He said the suspect, having realised what she has done hurriedly buried the deceased in connivance with her husband and ran away from the house.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said immediately the information got to the police, the Divisional Police Officer, Itele Division, Lukmon Adejumo, led the detectives to investigate the matter and the suspect was later traced and arrested at Iyana Ipaja in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has commended the men of the Itele Division for arresting the suspect and ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He equally appealed to general public to always control their temperament, especially when correcting their children/wards.