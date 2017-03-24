London attacker not on security radar- Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said that the London attacker who killed four people near Britain’s House of Parliament on Wednesday is not on security radar there.

The Saudi Embassy in London said on Friday that the man had spent time working in Saudi Arabia but did not have a criminal record there or attract the attention of security services.

Khalid Masood had been in the kingdom from November 2005 to April 2008 and worked as an English teacher, and also visited briefly in March 2015.

“During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Khalid Masood did not appear on the security services’ radar and did not have a criminal record in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,’’ the embassy said in a statement on its Twitter account.

It said King Salman had spoken to British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to express his condolences over Wednesday’s attack.

He said, “at such a time, our ongoing security cooperation is most crucial to the defeat of terrorism and saving innocent lives.”