Land Scam: Court Adjourns Bibi-Farouk’s Case

A Kano High Court on Friday adjourned till April 7, the case of the former Kano State Commissioner of Land, Farouk Bibi-Farouk and two others standing trial for land racketeering and breach of trust.

Bibi-Farouk, alongside Mahmud Bello-Bari, a former permanent Secretary and Ahmad Ibrahim, a former Director in the ministry, were accused of illegal sale of two plots of land and issuance of fake certificate of occupancy.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday , the state counsel, Rabi Ibrahim-Waya sought for a leave to call a fifth witness which she did, but there were objections to some of the document she wanted to tender before the Court.

One of the documents was the statement of Ibrahim, the third accused person, which his counsel objected to, saying it was obtained under duress.

The Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu after hearing the argument of both parties, adjourned the case to April 7, for trial within trial in respect of the said statement of the third accused.

Speaking to newsmen after the Court proceedings, the lead counsel for Bibi-Farouk, Mr Akerelu Kehinde explained why the court had to adjourn.

“Court had to adjourn the case because there were objections to some of the document the prosecution wanted to tender before it.

“One of them in particular is the statement of the third accused person which the counsel to the third accused person complained that it was made under duress.

“Consequently, the court had to adjourn the proceeding to enable it conduct trial within trial to check the whether the statement was made voluntarily,” he said.

However, the state counsel, Ibrahim-Waya declined comment on the matter.