Lagos Water Corporation to revive 42 mini waterworks

Mr Muminu Badmus, the Managing Director of Lagos State Water Corporation, on Friday said the corporation would resuscitate about 42 mini-waterworks across the state.

Badmus in Lagos that the waterworks’ revival was aimed at ensuring that all residents of the state had access to potable water.

According to him, once the contractors are mobilised to site, it is expected that they will complete the projects within 60 days.

“The state government has given the corporation the go-ahead to resuscitate the mini-waterworks.

“The intending contractors have been briefed that the work is no more business as usual.

“We are making sure that only competent contractors and those whose work can stand the test of time are given the opportunity to execute the waterworks projects.

“Some of the mini-waterworks are functioning but not very well, while some are not functioning at all,’’ he said.

Badmus said that the inexperienced contractors would no longer be engaged by the corporation for its projects.

He assured the citizens of the state of the determination of the corporation to supply safe, clean and potable water to them.

The waterworks revival projects will take place in areas like Epe, Ikoyi Alexandra, Dolphin, Lekki, Badore, Epe Agric, Victoria Island Annex, Eredo, Surulere, Ikate, Coker, Aguda and Iponri.

Also, similar projects are to be executed in Isolo, Somolu, Bariga, lwaya, Isheri Osun, Alausa, Oshodi, Ikeja, Ikeja GRA, Apapa, Ajegunle Old, Ajegunle New, Ajangbadi, Ojo and Ijora Badiya.

The waterworks revival scheme will also cover Shasha, Abule Egbaa, Oke-Ado, Idimu, Igando, Menran, Ikorodu Road, lkorodu Otana, Oworonsoki, Magodo, Ijaye, Ojokoro, Isheri Oke and Agege, among others.