Kogi Gov Inaugurates Cassava Factory

Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday, called on the people of the state to be receptive to investors.

Bello made the call during the inauguration of the Cassava Peels Processing Factory and Cassava Production Cluster in Ojapata, Ankpa Local Government of the state.

The factory, established by Synergos Nigeria, under the auspices of the State Partnership for Agriculture (SPA)’s Core Delivery Team (CDT), will convert cassava peels into livestock feeds.

It is in collaboration with the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Ibadan; Fadama III, the Federal Government and the World Bank.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Agriculture, Mr David Apeh, also urged the communities in the state to remain friendly to strangers, especially investors reminding them that hostile communities never develop.

He also urged the Ojapata community to secure the factory and ensure that installed machine remain intact to serve them, the state and the country effectively. He said, “This is entirely yours, guard it.”

Speaking earlier, Mr Adewale Ajadi, Country Director of Synergos, called for more synergies between the state government and development partners for improved livelihood for the people.

Ajadi described the establishment of the processing factory as a dream come true, adding that it was also the outcome of positive collaborations.

He commended the Ojapata Production Cluster women groups for their efforts, describing them as “one of the underpinning factors in our organisation’’.

He said the factory was gender sensitive because of the realisation ‘’that when women make money, they invest in their families.’’

“Our success here is that women now see themselves as viable entrepreneurs. ‘’We are also giving the local communities ideas of what they can do locally to improve their livelihood.

Mr Victor Adejoh, Synergos Team Lead in the state said the equipment, including graters, pulverizers, sieve, hydraulic jerk, roasting pans, pressure water pumps among others were supplied by ILRI, Synergos technical partners.

Adejoh noted that some members of the production cluster, supported by Fadama III to plant about 80 hectares of cassava, were trained in Ibadan.

He said they were trained on the conversion of the cassava peels into livestock feeds.