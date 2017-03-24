Depression: Another Woman Jumped Into The Lagos Lagoon Over Debt

Barely some hours after the police from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos saved a female textile dealer from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon, another depressed woman has jumped into the Lagoon.

Like it happened in the case of the first woman, the second woman who jumped into the lagoon at the Carter Bridge was saved by divers who went after her on learning that she plunged into the sea.

The woman, Abigail Ogunyinka, said she was owing two micro-finance N60,000 and N90,000. She said she decided to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon because the banks were troubling her.

Hear her:””I am owing two Micro-finance banks. One N60,000 and the other N90,000 and the banks have been troubling me. I have looked all through and there is no help. I don’t want to face embarrassment. I took my househelp along with me and I told her we were going to the market. I took her along so that she would tell my people and those that I am owing that I did not run away with their money. I wanted her to tell them that I had ended my life but she was the person who raised the alarm when I plunged into the lagoon. If I had known, I wouldn’t have gone with her because, I am going back to the same problem.”

Earlier, a textile dealer, Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, was about to dive into the Lagos Lagoon from the 3rd Mainland Bridge when she was spotted by RRS officers on patrol who promptly stopped her from taking the plunge.

Momoh who also blamed financial problem for her decision to terminate her life, said: “I am blaming the police and the people who rescued me. I am a trader in Balogun market and I took goods from four foreigners who trusted me. I am owing $10,000, $5000, $7000, $12,000 and $2,000 and I was swindled by a Bureau De Change operator. Since I was duped, I have not been sleeping. It is as if I am carrying a heavy load. Please, I am owing Ritmam , Helen and Mathias. Help me to beg them to forgive me. I have not been sleeping. I see those that I am owing in the dream. I am dying of lack of sleep.”

Only five days ago, a medical doctor committed suicide by jumping into the lagoon.

Following numerous incidents of depressed people committing suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni has banned people from walking on the 3rd Mainland Bridge