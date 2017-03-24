Corps Member Donates 400 Mosquito Nets To Students

Mr Augustine Odeifa, a corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Nasarawa State, has donated 400 mosquito treated nets to students of Government College, Lafia.

Odeifa, presenting the nets through Mr Musa Ayuba-Oyika, the school principal in on Friday, said the treated mosquito nets would reduce the rate of malaria among the boarding students.

The donation of treated mosquito nets is my little contribution to save the students from dangers of mosquito bites and reduce malaria in the school,’’ he said.

Odeifa appreciated the support he received from the state Ministry of Health and NYSC in making his dream of helping the students to tackle malaria come true.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank NYSC and the state government for giving me the approval to carry out this project.

“The provision of these treated mosquito nets is as a result of the problem identified in the hostels where these students sleep,” he said.

In his remarks, Ayuba-Oyika thanked the corps member for the gesture, assuring him that they would be distributed to the students.

He, however, urged corps members to always engage in community development projects that would enable them to better the lives of their host communities.

Ayuba-Oyika said, “We are proud that the effect of malaria will be reduced among my students because health is wealth.

“I am, therefore, calling on other NYSC members serving in various places to emulate this young corps member in improving the society.”