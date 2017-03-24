Cobhams Asuquo To Join Politics

Renowned visually impaired songwriter and producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has given a hint that he may delve into politics in the not too distant future.

on Friday in Lagos the multi-talented entrepreneur said that he intended to pursue other passion in his life of which politics is one.

Cobhams spoke against the backdrop of the maiden Quantum Awards Ceremony, where he was conferred with an award for his dedication to excellence at the prestigious Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The Quantum Awards was organised under the auspices Verdant Zeal.

Cobhams’ first shot into fame was in 2004 after he teamed up with Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, and he has since produced numerous award-winning songs.

He had also produced for the likes of Banky-W, Omawumi, Darey Art Alade, Timi Dakolo, Waje and others too numerous to mention.

Cobhams also collaborated with Verdant Zeal on a number of iconic theme song project such as “Catch the Fever’’ which heralded the launch of DAARSAT.

He was also responsible for the song “Rivers of Possibilities’’ theme song for the Rivers State Government.

Cobhams added that apart from his current calling as a musician, he would also focus on other ventures that would be worth his while.

“There are other things I want to do which is government and politics or real estate. Hopefully, I will be a politician one day.

“I want to join politics because I feel that people of integrity needs to step into the political arena and occupy the position of leadership and help to make intelligent decision.

“We need to move this country forward and to do that successfully, we need men of honour to steer the political ship of the country.

“We cannot afford to be laid back and watch things deteriorating without rising to the challenge,’’ he said.

Asuquo said that he was well aware that music made him to be what he is today and that he had reaped bountifully from the proceeds.

“I am happy that music is working for me and also opening doors for me.

“I don’t have any favourite in my multi-tasking activities, I only express myself in various forms and I enjoy doing that.

“Either I write music or being a producer or director, I have only one goal and that is good music. I just release an album now which I want everybody to enjoy.

“I am also excited about my marriage, it teaches me a lot of things like love, goodness and patience,’’ he said.

NAN reports that other awardees of the Quantum night includes Tade Ogidan, a television screenwriter, Kehinde Tijani, a printing and publishing mogul and Frank Oshodi, a fashion entrepreneur.