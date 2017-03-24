China Handles 800 Cases Involving Pornography

China said Friday that it has dealt with 800 cases involving pornography and illegal publications this year.

A total of 745 cases were given administrative punishments and the other 66 were criminal cases, with 136 persons punished under the criminal law, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications (NOAPIP) said.

The official in charge of the NOAPIP said online pornography is the focus of the office’s work, and such cases accounted for over a half of Internet cases.

The official said a total of 274 cases involved piracy.

Police in provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang dealt with cases involving cloud storage and social network apps.

Beijing and Guangdong handled a number of cases involving live-streaming and VR content, the official said.

Government agencies in the provinces of Hunan, Hebei and Jiangxi are investigating blackmail by fake journalists, and fake academic journals.