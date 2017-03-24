Businessman Faces N430,000 Visa Scam Charge

A businessman, Opeyemi Adebisi, who allegedly obtained N430, 000 from a man, Friday Obinna, on the pretext of procuring a Canadian visa for him, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Adebisi, 33, a resident of Akowonjo, a Lagos suburb, is facing a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, willful damage and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Matthew Akhaluode, told the court that the accused, who entered a ‘not guilty plea’, committed the offences sometime in March 2015 at an eatery — Mr Biggs at Akowonjo.

Akhaluode said Adebisi collected N430,000 from Obinna with a promise to procure a Canadian visa for him, but failed to do so.

“When confronted, the accused said he had spent the money and started giving excuses.

“By the time Adebisi returned Obinna’s international passport, it was discovered that the passport has been damaged by him by perforating some pages.”

The offences contravened Sections 285, 312 and 348 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 312 prescribes a 15-year jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Y.R. Pinheiro, granted the accused N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 20 for mention.