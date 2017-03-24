Bloodshed Averted In Bayelsa Between Farmers, Herdsmen

The Police Command in Bayelsa said it had foiled a clash between herdsmen and farmers in Agudama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The Bayelsa Government had earlier donated a grazing land to herdsmen and subsequently banned indiscriminate and open grazing in the state.

Police Spokesman in the state, DSP Asinim Butswat, revealed on Friday that the operation which averted the clash was led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“On March 19, 2017, at about 10 a.m., His Royal Majesty, Obadiah John Osumu, King of Akenfa-Epie Community raised an alarm about herdsmen activities in Akenfa Community.

“Consequently, an Assistant Commissioner of Police led a team of policemen to the scene.

“The team noticed heavy movement of cattle in the area but diverted them to avoid destruction of farmlands,” Butswat said.

The police spokesman advised community leaders in the state to maintain peace and always partner with the Police to prevent crime in their communities.