Armed Robber To Die By Hanging

An Abeokuta High Court on Friday sentenced Biodun Olamide to death by hanging for armed robbery.

In her judgment, Justice Olatokunbo Majekodumi, said the convict was found guilty of conspiracy and armed robbery.

“Having found that the accused person is guilty as charged on both counts, you shall be hung by the neck until you are dead,’’ she said.

The judge said that the offences committed contravened Section 6(b) and was punishable under Section1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The judge in her ruling said that the convict committed the offences on February 12, 2013, at No 5 Oke-effon, Lafiaji Saaje area of Abeokuta.

She said that the convict and others at large conspired to rob the complainants in their house with a locally-made gun.

“On Feb.12, 2013, at about 7:35 p.m., the accused and four others robbed Toyin Adeboyejo with a gun in her shop, went away with her phone and N2,000.

“Immediately, in the same compound, another complainant, Ali Sodiq, was also robbed.

“The mother was in her bedroom, when her daughter- in -law ran into the room alerting her that armed robbers were attacking the complainant outside.

“The complainant’s mother ran outside, on getting there, the accused persons with his gangs pointed the gun at her.

“The son led them inside, the accused locked the door, and robbed the complainant’s mother of her Nokia phone and also robbed the son of N4,200.

“The complainant, Sodiq Ali, raised an alarm which attracted people in the neighbourhood.

“Among the neighbours who came for their rescue was Mr Adesoga Adefowope, an officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), who joined in pursing the robbers.

“The convict was caught while his accomplices escaped. He was searched, and a locally-made gun was found on him.

“The NSCDC officer arrested him and took him to their office for investigation.

“After all investigations, the case was transferred to the state police headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta, and that led to the prosecution of the convict ,’’she said in her judgment.

The convict, who had been standing trial since February 2013, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was arrested and charged for robbing Toyin Adeboyejo and Ali Sodiq of their phones and money at gun point.