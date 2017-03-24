Ambode inaugurates Ultra Modern bus terminal at TBS

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, of Lagos State, has assured Lagos residents that his administration is set to improve transportation to meet up with the international standard.

Ambode disclosed this at the inauguration of the Ultra Modern bus terminal at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos on Friday.

The governor said that the plan for the transport sector would create jobs for the teeming youths in the state.

“The new bus terminal is the beginning of development in the transportation sector in Lagos state. Many are still coming,” the governor said.

“This is part of what we have in the manifesto during the campaign period. We are assuring Lagos residents that more development is on the way.

“There will be a lot of social activities at the TBS where the youths will be gainfully employed.

According to him, the administration has mapped out various means through which Lagos Island can become the tourism hub of Africa.

Ambode said that the development would also touch Onikan Stadium, old National Museum and presidential Lodge, with the approval of the Federal government.

The governor noted that very soon Lagos Island would witness branded commercial buses and lots of commercial activities that would bring lots of tourists worldwide.

He appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government in its efforts to make the state a Mega City through the provision of infrastructure.