How my Alfa husband sent me out of home naked-wife

A fashion designer, Tope Dauda, told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan on Friday that her husband, Alfa Usman Dauda, was in the habit of sending her out naked at midnight.

Tope, who is seeking the dissolution of her one-year-old union, told the court that her relationship with Dauda in the past year, was full of agonies and regrets.

According to her, Dauda used to beat her and send her out of his house at midnight, without any cloth on her body and also threatening to kill her.

“My husband has seized all the things, including the clothes he bought for me and treated me like a slave, without considering the love I have for him.

“The court should separate us, so that I can start my life afresh, since there is no child in the marriage and I will be free to remarry,’’ Tope said.

In his defence, Dauda denied sending her out at midnight, saying that Tope was a troublemaker and that she fainted once when he pushed her.

He pleaded with the court to prevail on her not to divorce him, saying the two of them would reconcile and live happily again.

The President of the Court, Chief Mukaila Balogun and the court assessors, Ganiyu Alao and Aare Samotu, however, agreed to dissolve the marriage.

According to NAN, Balogun also ordered the defendant to pay N5, 000 as packing allowance to the plaintiff and warned the parties against fomenting trouble.