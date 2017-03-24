2019: Lawyer Advises PDP To Resolve Crisis

A lawyer, Mr Onyekachi Ubani, on Friday advised PDP) to resolve its problems internally and politically to enhance preparations for the 2019 general elections.

Ubani gave the advice in Lagos.

He was reacting to filing of a motion by the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP Caretaker Committee to strike out an appeal challenging the restoration of Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff as the party’s national chairman.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday fixed May 4 to hear the motion.

The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee is praying the Supreme Court to upturn the Feb.17 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, which restored Sheriff.

Ubani said both factions of the PDP should adhere to Gov. Seriake Dickson’s Reconciliation Committee’s call for peace.

”PDP can put its house together for 2019 if it solves the problem politically.

“If they (PDP members) insist on court actions, and the court makes a pronouncement, I do not see any reconciliation.

”The best way is to put the matter out of court; both factional chairman should agree not to contest for the leadership of the party and allow neutral people to emerge as leaders.

”The moment they want this matter to be solved by the Supreme Court, the court’s pronouncement may be in favour of any of the factions, and the other faction may not accept it.

Ubani warned that continuation of the crisis would `kill’ the party.

”If they resolve this matter internally and politically without allowing the court to make the final pronouncement, the PDP factions may be on the verge of reconciliation, ” Ubani said.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt had on Feb. 17 affirmed Sheriff as the national chairman of the party.

The PDP had in its May 2016 national convention resolved to sack the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In place of the NWC and National Executive Committee of the party, the convention constituted a National Caretaker Committee headed by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi to manage the party and organise an elective national convention.

Sheriff challenged the development in court and secured judgment in his favour.