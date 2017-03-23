Woman bolts with N237,000 loan

A 42-year-old woman, who allegedly obtained N237, 000 loan from some people and failed to pay back on schedule, was on Thursday brought before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused, Papa Menabo, a resident of Ajegunle area of Lagos, is facing a charge of obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, entered a “not-guilty” plea.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in June 2015 at Dafodio Road, Apapa.

Elibeh alleged that Menabo collected N237, 000 from the complainants — Rosemary Azuogu and William Onyeabor — with a promise to return the money within three months, but she failed to do so.

The prosecutor said that when the complainants called the accused after the expiration of the three months to pay their money, Menabo started giving excuses.

“The accused has no intention of paying back the complainants’ money, she switched off her phone and avoided them.

“The complainants reported the case to the police and the accused was traced to her apartment and arrested,” Elibeh said.

The offence contravened Section 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The section prescribes a 15-year jail term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Titus Abolarinwa, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.