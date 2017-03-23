Unilag Student Faces Life Imprisonment for Gang Rape

A 17-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (Unilag), Ugochukwu Daniel, who allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl with others still at large, was on Thursday released on N500,000 bail on the orders of Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, rape and sexual harassment.

‎ Ipaye-Nwachukwu said one of the two sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the second surety should be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14.

She also directed that the sureties should produce evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

‎She said the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, had told the court that the offences were committed sometime in January at High-Rise Quarters, University of Lagos.

‎She alleged that the accused with others at large conspired and raped a 17-year-old girl (name withheld).

“Daniel sexually harassed the girl with video clips in order to intimidate her.

“The accused had sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old girl without her consent,’’ she alleged.

The offences contravened sections 137, 260 (2), 264 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Section 137 provides life imprisonment for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 18.