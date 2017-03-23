Nigeria, Morocco Sign Deal, To Create 50,000 Jobs

Dr Maikanti Baru, the ‎Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Thursday said a fertilisers deal ‎between the Nigerian and the Moroccan governments would create 50,000 jobs.‎

Baru said this in a statement released in Abuja by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division.

‎

Baru said this would be made possible as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the supply of phosphate has been signed between both countries.

‎Receiving the National Coordinator of the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD-Nigeria), Mrs Gloria Akobundu, during a courtesy visit, ‎Baru noted that phosphate production would rejuvenate agriculture.

‎

He said: ”the Moroccans have already supplied a cargo of phosphate which has been delivered to various blending plants across the country.

“Already, 11 blending plants have come into production because of the supply.

‎

“I am happy to inform you that this development has translated to the creation of about 50,000 jobs and led to the production of about 1.3 million tonnes of fertilizer in the country.”‎

He said following the arrival of the first consignment, the Moroccans had also given Nigeria a generous credit term of 90 days and were planning to bring in more cargoes that would fit the various blending plants in the country.‎

Baru said the process would boost bilateral relationship between the two countries.

‎

He noted that the NNPC, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, had taken some far-reaching measures to address some of its challenges created largely due to low commodity prices.

‎

Earlier, the National Coordinator, NEPAD-Nigeria, Akobundu, said the visit to the NNPC was to seek for areas of collaboration with the corporation, especially in the quest to promote regional integration on the continent.

“As NEPAD, we are mandated to identify and work with strategic partners to facilitate, monitor and promote the implementation of developmental projects across the continent,” she stated.‎

NEPAD was established by the African Union in 2001 and charged with championing poverty eradication, sustainable growth and development, mutual integration of Africa in the globalization process and women empowerment.‎