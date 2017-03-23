Med-View Airline To Fly To Dakar, Conakry, Abidjan

Med-View Airline will begin flight operations to Dakar, Conakry and Abidjan on May 19 to ease connectivity in the French-speaking region, its Managing Director, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, said on Thursday.

Bankole made the announcement during at an interactive session with members of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Northern Zone, in Kano.

He said the airline was in Kano to acquaint travel agencies of its plans because they were very important for Med-View operations.

“The airline is also here to discuss with you on how it can have a smooth Hajj operations this year and how to comfort our passengers.

“We want to thank you for your support to Med-View Airline, which celebrated 10 years of Hajj operations in 2016.

“We assure you that we will add value to what we are giving to you because we know you are the king at this point in time and the master of the game,” Bankole said.

The Med-View chief told the agencies to explore the opportunities in the sector to improve their businesses in spite of the economic recession.

He said the current gains being recorded by the Naira against the U.S. Dollar was also a boost for the tour and travel sector.

On the domestic front, Bankole said Med-View Airline had begun flights on March 22 from Lagos to Kano and assured that it would continue to expand its flight operations in the region.

He reiterated that the airline, in December 2016, commenced flight operations from Lagos to Ghana, Sierra Leone and Monrovia.

Bankole said that the airline would soon begin flights to Dubai.

Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, Vice President, NANTA, Northern Zone, commended the airline for organising the interactive session.

Abdullahi said the interaction had given the agents the opportunity to deliberate on some issues affecting their businesses and proffer solutions to them.

He said travel agents would continue to partner with Med-View Airline to give their best to their clients.