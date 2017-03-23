Man Beats Sister To Pulp Over Extra Food

The police on Thursday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Chima Ezeakolam in an Apapa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with beating his sister, Queen Ezeakolam to a pulp over plate of extra food.

Ezeokolam, a resident of Agbe Street, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the defendant, who entered a not-guilty plea, committed the offences on Jan. 28 at their residence.

He said Ezeokolam assaulted his sister, Queen, by beating her to a pulp after she refused to give him an extra plate of food.

He added that efforts by their older siblings to settle the dispute proved abortive as the defendant held the sister and continued to beat her.

The prosecutor said the sister reported the case to the police and the brother was arrested for further questioning, noting that the offences contravened Section 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 171 prescribes three-year jail term for assault, occasioning harm.

Meanwhile, the Chief magistrate, Mr Titus Abolarinwa, had granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Abolarinwa said the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned further hearing in the case till April 17 for mention.