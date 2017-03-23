Katsina investigates alleged misconduct by Hajj officials

The Katsina State Government has inaugurated a committee to investigate alleged misconduct by some officials of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board during the 2016 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Katsina, the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, tasked the committee to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He expressed displeasure on the report of alleged connivance by the officials of the board to shortchange some pilgrims of their Basic Transport Allowance (BTA).

The officials were also alleged to have diverted some accommodations meant for the state pilgrims at Makkah.

Yakubu said the investigation was to expose and punish the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Governor’s Office, Alhaji Suleiman Safana, is the chairman of the committee with representatives from the ministries of justice, religious affairs, State Audit, Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils as members.

The committee also includes a representative from the governor’s office who will serve as secretary.

The terms of reference of the committee include, investigating alleged fraud in the issuance of BTA to the pilgrims and unearth circumstances associated with shortage of accommodation to pilgrims at Makkah.

Others are; to investigate alleged involvement of officials of the board in the issuance of VISA to international pilgrims through the Board and suggest measures to ensure a hitch-free exercise in subsequent years.

He said the committee had four weeks to submit its report.