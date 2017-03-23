Jobless Man Gets N200,000 Bail For Stealing N45,000 Battery

A 26-year-old unemployed man, Emmanuel Eremiator, who allegedly stole an articulated vehicle battery valued at N45,000, was on Thursday released on N200,000 bail on the orders of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum.

The accused, who resides at Ogba in Ikeja area of Lagos, had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 21 at 4.00 a.m.at Admiral Oduwaye Street, Omole, Lagos.

“The accused went to the place where the truck was parked and removed the battery valued at N45,000.

“He was caught when he was siphoning diesel from the truck after stealing the battery,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 404 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 285 provides three years for stealing, while Section 404 states seven years for offenders.

The case was adjourned until April 13 for mention.