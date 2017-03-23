Jigawa governor launches Universal Health Coverage

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has launched the state’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to boost healthcare delivery service to the people.

He said this while inaugurating a newly-built Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Jaudi village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Badaru said that the provision of the health facility was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of providing at least one functional PHC in each electoral ward in the country.

“I thank Almighty God for keeping us alive to witness this historic occasion, the launching of the Jigawa State Universal Health Coverage.

“Thus, it is in line with the presidential agenda of providing at least one functional PHC in each political ward in the country.

“I am made to understand that the UHC involves the provision of appropriate physical health infrastructure, relevant health human resource.

“Functional essential equipment and supplies as well as an array of complement essential services that will address the primary health care needs of rural population on a 24-hour basis,” Badaru said.

He assured that his administration, despite the contracting fiscal environment, would commit substantial resources to make sure that the people of the state live a productive life, good enough for vibrant economy.

“And our agricultural reform and investment heavily depend on a healthy population, strengthening of health system we believe translates into a huge return on investment in the near future,” he said.

The governor further revealed that in the last two years, his administration has embarked on a number of new projects, while many inherited ones were being completed.

According to him, 27 new PHCs were built by his administration in remote areas with a view to improving access to quality healthcare by rural dwellers.

“This year, we planned to construct 57 of this kind of facilities. In some locations, midwives staff quarters will be constructed as well.

“Renovation of windstorm and termite damages are currently going on in remote areas that were neglected for years,’’ he said.

Badaru said that the 450 recently recruited health workers would be deployed to the new health facilities.

“We have just concluded the recruitment of 450 healthcare workers to man these new health facilities in the spirit of achieving the universal coverage health.

“And soon recruitment of doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists and other healthcare workers in secondary and tertiary facilities will commence,’’ Badaru said.

He commended the Department for International Development (DFID) for supporting the state with drugs, equipment and motorcycles worth over N700 million in order to actualise the UHC agenda.

“DFID supported us with drugs, equipment and eight motorcycles to help us actualize the UHC agenda.

“WHO is also fully working with us day and night to ensure that we remain polio free, which is the case for over four years now,” the governor said.