Germany launches world’s largest artificial sun for fuel research

German scientists on Thursday launched what is being billed as the world’s largest artificial sun with the intention of conducting research on the creation of climate-friendly fuel.

German space agency has launched the so-called Synlight device, made up of 149 high-powered lamps totalling about 350 kilowatts, in Juelich, a small town in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia.

One of the main areas of research will be efficient hydrogen production with the aim of making climate-friendly fuel for planes, DLR Project Management Agency chief Karsten Lemmer said.

Lemmer said the device uses as much energy in four hours as a four-person household does in a year.