Everton set to build £300m stadium in Liverpool

Everton have agreed a deal to acquire land on which to build a new £300m stadium in Liverpool, BBC Radio Merseyside understands.

The Premier League club and landowners Peel Holdings have reached agreement on the Bramley Moore Dock site near the River Mersey.

It was announced as the preferred site for the club’s proposed new stadium in January.

Planning permission would have to be given for any future development.

Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton in February last year and quickly outlined plans for a move from Goodison, which has a capacity of 39,572.

An initial plan was to build a stadium at Walton Hall Park, a short distance north-east of the club’s current home, but it was strongly opposed by local residents.

Those plans were abandoned in May, with the club moving its attention to the site at Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton also abandoned plans to move to King’s Dock in 2003, and Kirkby in 2009.

Liverpool increased Anfield’s capacity to just over 54,000 with the opening of the stadium’s Main Stand in September.