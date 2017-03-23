EFCC arraigns consultant over alleged N8m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned a man, Innocent Lazarus before an FCT High Court, Kubwa, for alleged N8 million fraud.

The defendant, a consultant with an NGO is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Lazarus was charged alongside, Mr Gambo Bala, Dr Felix Nwokocha, Cornelius Agenyi, and the Civil Awareness and Economic Empowerment Initiative, an NGO, for alleged N8 million fraud.

In the suit, the EFCC alleged that the defendants, on July 24, 2014, in Abuja, were entrusted with N8 million by Yishol Investment Limited for the procurement of bank guarantee.

The transaction was done through the Civil Awareness and Economic Empowerment Initiative, but the said money was dishonestly misappropriated.

A witness, Miss Aisha Salisu, told the court, that the defendant, conspired with others, to allegedly defraud her of N8 million.

Salisu, who was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Chris Mshelia, said the defendant, was a party to the transaction that led to the alleged fraud.

According to her, the defendant, who was introduced to her as a consultant to Civil Awareness and Economic Empowerment Initiative, carried out instructions as requested by the NGO.

“Based on the agreement, he may not have signed the documents, but he was their consultant and he was part of the transaction,’’ she said.

The presiding judge, Justice Bello Kawu, adjourned further hearing in the matter till May 2.