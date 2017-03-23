Couple, landlady jailed over disturbance

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a man, his wife and their landlady to one-month imprisonment for disturbance of public peace.

The convicts, Emmanuel Idoko, 42, Fidelia Idoko, 30, and Elizabeth John, 50, all of Paipe Village in Karmo, admitted committing the offence.

They were sentenced on a count charge of disturbance of public peace.

The Area Court Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convicts an option of N5, 000 fine each and warned them to desist from committing crimes.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that John reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on March 19.

Zannah informed the court that the convicts engaged in a fight which led to disturbance of public peace.

He said that police investigation revealed that John intentionally attacked Emmanuel, her tenant with a stone while he was having his bath in the bathroom for no cause.

Zannah said the stone broke Emmanuel’s head and in the process, Fidelia his wife joined her husband and fought John their landlady.

He told the court that the trio engaged in a serious fight using dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor informed the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 113 of the Penal Code Law.