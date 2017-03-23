IS Claims Responsibility For London Attack

The Islamic State group says the attack outside the British parliament in London was carried out by one of its “soldiers.”

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said Thursday that the person who carried out the “attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State.”

It added that the person “carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition.”

IS has called on its supporters to carry out attacks against citizens of the U.S.-led coalition that has been targeting the group since 2014.

IS, who have been responsible for numerous bloody attacks around the globe, have also previously claimed certain attacks in a show of opportunism. Britain’s government has not identified the suspect.

Visible armed police officers were seen outside Sweden’s Parliament and the government’s headquarters following Wednesday’s London attack.

Parliament’s head of security told Expressen daily that safety measures had been taken “in consultation with the police” and Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency “due to the event in London.”

The Sapo agency had not changed the threat assessment against Sweden. In neighboring Denmark, the Security and Intelligence Service said it was following the situation after the events in London.

The agency said Thursday the situation led to no reason to change the assessment of the terror threat against Denmark, “which remains serious.” In Copenhagen, Denmark, heavily armed police also were seen outside the Danish Parliament.

A Romanian diplomat said a woman who plunged into the Thames when a SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge Wednesday has successfully undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain. She remains in a critical state.

Romania’s Ambassador to Britain, Dan Mihalache, told national news agency Agerpres Thursday that the woman had major problems with her lungs.

He said the woman, who has not been named, was transferred early Thursday to another London hospital that is better equipped to deal with her injuries.

Mihalache said her family was traveling to London. The woman and her boyfriend were on vacation in the British capital to celebrate his birthday this week. The boyfriend suffered a foot fracture.

Poland’s prime minister has suggested a link between the European Union’s migration policies and terrorism — and has used the London attack to make her point, even though the identity of the attacker has not been released.

Beata Szydlo spoke just hours before British Prime Minister Theresa May said police know the identity of the attacker, who was British-born.

Szydlo said on TVN24: “I often hear in Europe, in the EU: Let’s not link the migration policy with terrorism, but it’s impossible not to link them.”

The attack before the British Parliament left four people dead, including the attacker, and 29 hospitalized, including one Pole.

Poland’s nationalist government is at odds with the EU on a number of issues including migration.

AP