Certificate scandal: Melaye sues Sahara Reporters N5 billion

Senator Dino Melaye has sued Sahara Reporters N5 billion for libel over the online news portal’s publication that he never graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU.

The lawmaker filed the case at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Melaye claimed that Sahara Reporters’ publication defaced his character and wanted N5 billion as remedy.

Mr Mark Ikongbeh, who is Melaye’s lawyer said Sahara Reporters’ claim that the lawmaker did not graduate from ABU had exposed him to great psychological stress and emotional trauma.

In the suit marked M/4812/17, the Incorporated Trustees of Sahara Reporters Media Foundation, Omoyele Sowore, Temitope Olumuyide and Sahara Reporters Media Group Inc. were cited as 1st to 4th defendants.

Melaye also applied for an injunction restraining the defendants, by themselves or by their servants or agents, from making further publications on the issue.

He is equally seeking N10m as cost of the legal action,PUNCH reports.

Melaye said he would tender proof he indeed bagged a B.Sc in Geography from the University during the hearing of his suit.