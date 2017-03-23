Ambode To Give National Theatre A Facelift

Gov.Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said that his administration has concluded plans to begin a total revamping of the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos by April.

Ambode spoke when he played host to officials of the Africa Movies Academy Awards (AMAA) led by its President, Mrs Peace Anyiam-Osigwe at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

He expressed optimism of his administration’s plan to give the National Arts Theatre a facelift ahead of the AMAA ceremony coming up later in the year.

“I want to also say that I am very particular about the venue of the AMAA, so we will use everything possible to make sure that the National Arts Theatre is ready.

“We are in a process and before the month ends, we should have something to start doing within the first week of April to getting the whole place ready,” he said.

Ambode said that he was very much committed to seeing the creative arts industry thrive, hence the recent interventions by the government in recent times.

The governor said that the hosting of the AMAA event in Lagos would add more glamour to the celebration of the state’s Golden Jubilee and showcase its hospitality to the continent.

Earlier,Anyiam-Osigwe commended the governor for his interest in the creative industry, saying that it has given the sector a major boost in recent time.

“It is amazing to have a governor who is like a family that seems to understand what our needs are.

We have never had a governor of Lagos State who has shown so much deep interest in Nollywood,” she said.

She said the 2017 AMAA ceremony, the 13th in the series would feature films from 72 countries with over 23,000 guests from across the African continent vying for various awards.