250,000 Kebbi Farmers To Become Millionaires

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has assured farmers in Kebbi that 250,000 millionaire farmers will be created in the state by the end of 2017.

Emefiele gave the assurance when he visited the WACOT Rice Factory in Argungu on Thursday.

“I was told by a permanent secretary that 88,000 millionaires had been created through rice and agricultural revolution.

“I am assuring you that by the end of this year, 200,000 to 250,000 farmer millionaires will be created through the revolution,” he said.

He also assured farmers in the state that government would buy off whatever quantity of rice they were able to produce.

Emefiele commended the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mere, for providing land for the company and for his desire to stimulate agricultural revolution in the country.

He, however, called on other royal fathers to emulate the monarch’s desire to drive agricultural revolution in the country.

Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, expressed optimism that farmers in the state, would soon receive national recognition.

He, however, underscored the need for other states in the country to use the agricultural best practices of Kebbi as a benchmark, while embracing farming as a sustainable means of wealth creation.

Earlier, Mr Rahul Savara, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, said that the rice factory would generate 3,500 jobs and engage the services of 6,000 farmers.

He said that the rice factory was capable of producing 120 tonnes of rice daily, adding it could also generate one megawatt of electricity.

He commended the state government and other stakeholders for partnering with WACOT Rice Factory.

In his remarks, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi assured the company of the maximum support and cooperation of his administration.

He commended the company for its achievements within a short time and called on other companies to invest in the state.

“We are ever ready to support any company that is interested in investing in our state,’’ he added.