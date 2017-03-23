2019: No Vacancy For Lagos Governorship Position-Akiolu

Kazeem Ugbodaga

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on Thursday said those nursing the ambition to contest the 2019 governorship election to govern Lagos should kill the idea as there is no vacancy and alternative to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Akiolu, who spoke at the 21st Convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University, LASU held at the university’s auditorium complex, Ojo, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria said Ambode was performing well in the state and should be given second term of four years in office.

“And that was why about nine months to the 2015 governorship election, I told residents of Lagos that Ambode will be the next governor of the state either they vote or not but they all doubted me.

“The only way to avoid not wasting their money is to support Ambode and his deputy to rule Lagos for the next six years. “Few days ago, one of the aspirants greeted me and alleged that I halted his ambition.

“No one should come out in 2019 and declare his ambition. The only way to avoid not wasting their money is to support Ambode and his deputy to rule Lagos for the next six years,” he said.

The monarch also said if God would allow him to come back to this world again, he would still like to become a police officer.

“I always pray that if God could give me the chance to come to this world again, I want to be a police officer and lawyer and a first class monarch again.

“The state of the country indicates the type of police it gets. And that is why I can confidently say that my in 32 years as a police officer, I never collected money from anyone before performing my duties as a law enforcement officer,” he said.

Akiolu added that he often prayed before and after leaving his bed daily, saying: “that is one of the things I learn from the late father of Professor Peter Okebukola, who served as my cadet officer then. And the prayer has helped me a lot.