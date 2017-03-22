US to host Summer Manchester Derby

Manchester City will play Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in the United States on 20 July.

A venue is still to be decided for the game, which will form part of the annual International Champions Cup.

It will be the first Manchester derby to be played outside the United Kingdom.

City should have played United in the Chinese capital Beijing last July but the match at the Bird’s Nest was cancelled due to heavy rain.

City will face another Premier League rival, Tottenham, in Nashville on 29 July before playing Spanish giants Real Madrid in Los Angeles on 26 July.

Spurs also play French champions Paris St-Germain, winners of the tournament for the past two years, in Orlando on 22 July and Italian side Roma in New Jersey on 25 July.

The event also features only the second El Clasico to be played outside Spain when Real Madrid meet Barcelona in Miami on 29 July – the teams met in Venezuela in 1982.

United will also play Real Madrid in Santa Clara on 23 July before they meet Barcelona in Washington DC on 26 July.

Meanwhile, International Champions Cup games in Singapore this summer will see Premier League leaders Chelsea play German champions Bayern Munich on 25 July and Serie A side Inter Milan on 29 July, while Arsenal will feature when tournament games are played in China.

London matches at Wembley are also to be announced in the coming days.